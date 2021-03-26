Rangers star Kemar Roofe has revealed the biggest thing he learned from his former boss Marcelo Bielsa when he was at Leeds United was develop the robustness to work like a machine in addition to understanding the game more.

Roofe spent one season in the Championship under Bielsa’s tutelage at former club Leeds while the Whites were pushing for promotion into the top flight.

The 27-year-old played 34 games in all competitions under the Argentine in the 2018/19 season and the head coach made a significant impact on how he approached games.

Roofe revealed that Bielsa taught him to work like a machine by pushing his physical and mental boundaries to give his all for the team.

The Gers star added Bielsa has an ability to break down the game into its most simple form and helped him understand the keys to different formations.

[The biggest thing I learned under Bielsa is that] I developed a kind of robustness to know you can keep going, keep working, keep working like a machine”, Roofe said on the Super 6 podcast.

“You do not really need to rest or take a break; you just need to keep working.

“So that is what I learned with him because you have to be fit, you have to keep running.

“You see when Leeds play, you don’t see anyone just walking or jogging, everyone is at full sprint.

“Sprint to the ball, if the ball gets passed you need to sprint back to your position or sprint with the opposition.

“So, I learned that side of things to know I can push my body even further and also with Bielsa understanding the game even more.

“How simple to make the game, even down to formations.”

Roofe has won the Scottish Premiership tile with Rangers this season, while Bielsa’s Leeds are on course to maintain their Premier League status this term and are looking upwards to potentially sealing a top ten finish.