Liverpool loan star Adam Lewis believes he has displayed his ability to bounce back from setbacks after responding to a costly mistake against Ipswich Town with an influential performance against Bristol Rovers.

The 21-year-old was dropped from Ryan Lowe’s starting line-up against MK Dons last week after he made an error that led to Ipswich’s winning goal against the Pilgrims three days before.

Lewis then returned to the starting eleven against Bristol Rovers last Saturday and marked the occasion by providing the assists for both of Plymouth’s goals.

Reflecting on his influential performance against the Gas, the Liverpool loan star explained that the game was massive for his confidence on the back of his performance against Ipswich.

Lewis revealed that he apologised to the Plymouth team after the match against Ipswich, but feels he has shown his ability to bounce back with his display against Bristol Rovers.

“[The Rovers performance was] massive after the slip-up against Ipswich“, Lewis told iFollow Argyle.

“It was difficult to take but obviously I spoke with the gaffer and I said that I apologise to the team and that I let the lads down after that game.

“It is that bounce-back ability that you have got to show.

“I showed that on Saturday.“

Lewis admits that his loan spell with the Pilgrims has been a mixed bag so far but believes he is finding the rhythm at the club.

“It is good, it is obviously a good experience for myself“, the left-back said.

“My second loan deal, I’m a young lad learning every day.

“It has obviously been a bit up and down for me here but I think I’m starting to find my feet a little bit.

“So, I just want to keep my good form.“

Having enjoyed a confidence-boosting performance against Bristol Rovers, Lewis will be hopeful of getting a significant amount of playing time between now and the end of the season.