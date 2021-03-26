Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips has revealed that the shirt he wore on his England debut is now framed and is hanging in his games room at this house where he can always cherish it.

The Leeds midfielder earned his first Three Lions call up in August 2020 and made his debut against Denmark in a 0-0 draw in the UEFA Nations League the very next month.

Phillips considers taking to the field representing his country for the very first time to be one of the greatest moments so far in his career and is holding on to the shirt he wore on that day.

The midfielder revealed he got all of his national team-mates at the time to sign the shirt he wore on his England debut, which he has framed and is put on display in his games room at his house.

Asked what he did with his shirt from his debut appearance for England, Phillips told the BBC: “I definitely kept that and got it signed by everyone as well who was in the squad.

“So now that is up in a frame in my gaming room at my house and it’s always going to be there, and no one can take that away from me.”

The midfielder added that he is feeling at home with the good atmosphere in the England camp at present, but admitted it was nerve-racking when he first joined Gareth Southgate’s squad.

“Yes [the atmosphere in the England is squad is good at the moment].

“The first time I came it was quite nerve-racking but now I have got to know everyone really well.

“There is a lot of new faces here as well obviously.”

Phillips won his fifth cap for England on Thursday night as they thrashed San Marino 5-0 in a World Cup qualifier and also clocked up the full 90 minutes.