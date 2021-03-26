Kemar Roofe has revealed that many players in the Rangers squad wanted the opportunity to win the Scottish Premiership title at Celtic Park and as such were keen for the Bhoys to beat Dundee United.

Rangers were crowned the Scottish Premiership champions on 7th March as second placed Celtic could only manage a 0-0 draw against Dundee United at Tannadice.

The Gers were keeping a close eye on their arch rivals’ match, which ended with Rangers being confirmed as champions of Scotland for the 55th time in their history.

Rangers hitman Roofe has revealed the moment his team won the title was strange as they were not on the pitch and it felt like someone else was winning the league for them.

Roofe added that a lot of Rangers stars actually wanted Celtic to win against Dundee United so that they could win the title by beating the Hoops at their home ground a week later.

Asked what the moment was like when the Gers were confirmed as league champions, Roofe said on the Super 6 podcast: “It is very strange because it felt like someone else was winning you the league, whereas a lot of the players, a lot of us wanted Celtic to win that game so that we could actually win the league ourselves by playing them the following week.

“It was a strange moment.”

Celtic managed to hold the newly minted top flight champions to a 1-1 draw at Celtic Park in the encounter, but the Bhoys face a rebuilding project in the summer as they bid to close the gap on Rangers next term.

Both Glasgow giants still have the Scottish Cup left in the season left to fight for, while the Gers are also eyeing going the entire league campaign undefeated.