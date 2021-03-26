Liverpool goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros has revealed that he is experiencing a different level of physicality playing senior football at St Patrick’s Athletic.

After joining Liverpool from Slavia Prague in 2017, Jaros began his time at the Liverpool academy with the Under-18s under the tutelage of Steven Gerrard.

In his second season with the Under-18s at Liverpool, the Czech helped the Reds win the FA Youth Cup after being part of the squad that beat Manchester City’s Under-18 side on penalties in the final.

Jaros completed a loan move to Irish club St Patrick’s Athletic in February 2021 and made his debut for the senior team last weekend.

The Czech shot-stopper insists that while the Under-23s was about developing and gaining maturity, the experience of playing for a senior team is unique, with first team football being lot more physical than youth football.

“In the Under-23s it’s all about development and stuff like that because it’s still youth teams, while this is the highest level you can go to in Ireland”, Jaros told Liverpool’s official site.

“It’s all about getting the three points, getting over the line no matter what.

“That’s the biggest difference, for me, and the physicality as well.

“It’s a lot more physical because you’ve got grown men, experienced lads, so it’s different in that way.”

Jaros will look to add more senior appearances to his name with St Patrick’s with the hope of playing for Liverpool in the future.