Liverpool shot-stopper Vitezslav Jaros has expressed his delight at being on loan in an environment where he is helping his side fight for a spot in the Champions League, revealing the desire to win is ramped up to the next level.

Jaros is currently in the midst of a loan spell at Irish Premier Division side St Patrick’s Athletic and made his senior bow for the club against reigning champions Shamrock Rovers last weekend.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw after Shamrock forward Aaron Greene’s late strike cancelled out his team-mate Roberto Lopes’ own goal at the other end.

After moving up the youth ranks at Liverpool, the 19-year-old completed the move to St Patrick’s in February to gain minutes on the pitch as a regular squad member.

The Liverpool prospect believes that the move to Ireland has been a step-up for him with his transition into a senior squad at St Patrick’s Athletic.

The young shot-stopper described his first experience of senior football as being highly competitive, with Jaros looking to help the Pats achieve their desire to qualify for the Champions League this season.

“It was great to make a senior debut because it’s a completely different game to an Under-23s game”, Jaros told Liverpool’s official site.

“It’s a lot more competitive [and] there’s loads to play for – Europa League and Champions League spaces.

“It’s just that desire to get over the line and to win the game, so it’s different.

“To concede the equaliser in the last minute was quite difficult, it felt like a loss after the game.

“But it’s just how it is.”

Jaros will look to establish himself as the Pats’ first-choice goalkeeper during their quest for European qualification this season.