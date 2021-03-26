James Bolton has stressed the need for Portsmouth to get the basics right going forward this season as they set their sights on a playoff spot and potential promotion to the Championship.

Portsmouth picked up the victory in their last match in League One as they came from behind to beat fellow playoff spot contenders Ipswich 2-1 at Fratton Park in new manager Danny Cowley’s first match in charge.

After enduring four league defeats on the trot before the result against Ipswich, Portsmouth currently sit eighth in League One, just one point outside the playoff spots.

Pompey defender Bolton insisted that nailing down on the basics is important for Portsmouth as they chase a top-six finish in League One this season.

Bolton revealed that beating Ipswich has raised spirits around Fratton Park, but the defender stressed the job now for Portsmouth is focusing on each game as it comes and building momentum with eleven games left in the league campaign.

“The last result gave everyone a lift and took that little bit of pressure off, so hopefully we can now build some momentum”, Bolton told Portsmouth’s official site.

“There are 11 games left for us to play and we know that if we can win the majority of them, then we’ll be inside the top six.

“You can look at the table every week if want, but we just focus on each game and aim for the right outcome.

“In this league you’ve got to do the basics right – and that means working hard and fighting for each other”

Bolton will hope to feature against his former club this weekend, with Portsmouth making the trip to Shrewsbury; the earlier fixture between the two sides this season ended in a 0-0 draw at Fratton Park.