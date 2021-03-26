Liverpool legend John Barnes thinks that the return of crowds may see the best of Thiago Alcantara, who he feels has been unfairly criticised.

Injury and illness has disrupted Thiago’s start to life on Merseyside since he arrived at Anfield from Bayern Munich last summer as he has struggled to reach the levels of previous seasons.

Liverpool have endured a terrible run of results at home and Thiago has also received his fair share of criticism, along with Jurgen Klopp’s whole squad.

Former Liverpool star Barnes is of the view that the criticism aimed at Thiago is unfair as he has only been playing in England for less than a year and expressed his sympathy to him for his struggles in his debut season at Liverpool.

Barnes has expressed his strong belief that Thiago will be back to his best when the fans could potentially return to Anfield and spur him on.

“I can sympathise with Thiago this season and how it has gone for him”, Barnes told BonusCodeBets.

“Playing with no crowds can be tough for any player, especially one who has only been playing in England for less than a year.

“He’s joined a team who were playing well, compact and the best team in the Premier League.

“Then suddenly because of the injury situation, he’s now come into a team who are not playing well, as well as getting unfair criticism.

“The way that he plays with the team we currently have, things just aren’t working at Anfield and I do really feel for him as he is a top player.

“Thiago may feel that he needs the crowd for inspiration and to perform better.

“When the crowds come back, we may start to see better results for Liverpool, but I’ve no doubt he’ll be one of the top performers next season.”

Thiago is currently on international duty with the Spanish team and Liverpool’s season will restart with a top flight clash against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on 3rd April.