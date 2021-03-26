John Barnes is of the view that Harry Kane should leave Tottenham Hotspur now when he is in prime, if he plans on leaving, but stressed he does not expect him to part ways with Spurs as he loves the club.

Despite maintaining a stellar personal goalscoring record on the pitch, Kane is yet to add a major piece of silverware to his trophy cabinet in Spurs colours.

Tottenham are fallen behind the race for the Premier League title this year and have been knocked out of the Europa League as well as the FA Cup, and only have the EFL Cup left to win this season.

There have been calls for Kane to consider leaving Spurs in order for him to get his hands on big trophies like the Champions League and ex-top flight winger Barnes is of the view that he must exit Tottenham now when he is in his prime if he wishes to search for new pastures.

However, Barnes stressed he does not expect Kane to leave at the end of this season as he loves Spurs.

“If Harry Kane wants to leave Tottenham Hotspur, then he will, and nothing will stop him I’m sure he is aspirational and wants to win things in his career”, Barnes told BonusCodeBets.

“But he loves the club, he was a boyhood fan of Tottenham, so I can’t see him leaving Spurs this season.

“You never know what can happen in football so he may end up leaving, and it would be a surprise to me if he did.

“If he is going, he should do it now at the age of 27 and in his prime.

“If he runs out his current contract at Spurs, he will be in his 30s and he may not get the move that he wants.”

Tottenham have booked a place in the EFL Cup final against Manchester City on 25th April at Wembley, while they are also chasing a top four finish in the league.