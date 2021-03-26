Union Berlin boss Urs Fischer has explained that Liverpool loan star Loris Karius made his latest mistake after taking responsibility to clear the danger from an Eintracht Braunschweig corner himself and expects him to deal with it.

Despite spending time at Besiktas and Union Berlin, Karius has struggled to regain his form since making two costly mistakes in Liverpool’s 2018 Champions League final against Real Madrid.

The goalkeeper has made an array of errors since his infamous performance in Kyiv and the latest of those came in Union Berlin’s friendly against Eintracht Braunschweig on Thursday.

18 minutes into the game, Karius made the call and came off his line to clear a corner, only for him to completely miss the ball and allow Braunschweig striker Suleiman Abdullahi to score.

Reflecting on the mistake, Union Berlin boss Fischer has explained how Karius’ decision to take responsibility and clear the danger away backfired and asserted that he expects the goalkeeper to deal with it.

“He called [for the ball], but it didn’t work“, Fischer was quoted as saying by Germany daily Bild.

“If you make mistakes because you take responsibility, you can deal with them.“

Karius has made only four competitive starts across all competitions for Union Berlin this season.