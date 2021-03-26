Wolverhampton Wanderers are eyeing roping in Fiorentina hitman Christian Kouame in the summer, it has been claimed in Italy.

The 23-year-old joined Fiorentina from fellow Serie A outfit Genoa in the summer of 2020.

However, Kouame has struggled to live up to his billing with La Viola and the club could cash in on him in the summer if they receive a good offer.

And according to Italian daily La Nazione, Premier League outfit Wolves have emerged as a potential destination for the Fiorentina star.

The Midlands club are keen on snapping Kouame up in the summer to add to their attacking options.

Fiorentina are prepared to part ways with the player for the right price and an €18m transfer fee is mooted, which Wolves are claimed to be willing to pay.

Kouame has only started seven Serie A games for Fiorentina and has clocked up game time off the bench for the better part of this season

He has only one top flight goal to his name so far this season and it remains to be seen whether he will leave Fiorentina come the summer.