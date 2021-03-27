Charlie Adam has stressed that Aberdeen should feel extremely lucky that they are getting a player of Scott Brown’s stature in the summer.

The Celtic captain has agreed on a pre-contract with the Dons and will be moving to Pittodrie in the summer in the capacity of a player and a coach.

The 35-year-old has decided to draw the curtain on a trophy-laded 14-year stint at Celtic and will be seeing out his playing days in the red of Aberdeen.

Outside Celtic, Brown is not the most popular of footballers in Scotland with some, but Adam is certain that the veteran midfielder will win over the Aberdeen fans in no time once he joins the club.

He believes Aberdeen are lucky to have convinced former Scotland international to move to the club as he will not only make the team better, but will be a great example for the young players at Pittodrie to follow too.

Adam said on PLZ Soccer: “I know those Aberdeen fans that will be not happy with it.

“But as soon as in the first game and he goes into a 50-50 and wins that and wins his first game for Aberdeen, they will be singing his name.

“They should feel lucky and privileged to have somebody like that in the football club because on the pitch he will improve the team.

“But off the pitch, he will make the younger players better.

“Every day he walks in, how he applies himself, the dedication he puts in to be a top pro – the young players should learn from that.

“They will be a better football club for having Scott Brown in the door.”

Brown will be looking to make an impact quickly at Pittodrie as he bids to prove he still has miles left in the tank.