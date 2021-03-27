Lucas Torreira is not against the idea of returning to Arsenal in the summer if he gets more opportunities to play next season, according to The Athletic.

The 25-year-old midfielder joined Atletico Madrid on loan last year, but his time in Spain has not gone according to plan.

Diego Simeone played a key role in convincing Torreira to move to the Wanda Metropolitano, but he has made just three league starts under the Atletico Madrid coach.

Torreira is baffled by his lack of opportunities at Atletico Madrid and is preparing for a summer of uncertainty ahead of returning to Arsenal.

It has been claimed that he would be happy to return to the Emirates this summer if he gets more opportunities next season.

Mohamed Elneny’s restoration in the squad this season has shown that Mikel Arteta is ready to give second chances to plays.

But Torreira’s return is likely to hinge on Arteta’s plans for the midfield and the future of Gunners loanee Dani Ceballos.

Unlike Matteo Guendouzi, Torreira’s attitude was top class when he was at Arsenal and he could get another chance to prove himself.

And there are also uncertainties on what kind of fee Arsenal could get for him if they decide to sell the Uruguayan given the expected drop in transfer prices in the summer.