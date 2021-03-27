Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud is one of the names on Juventus’ shortlist of forward targets ahead of the summer transfer window.

Giroud is out of contract at Chelsea in the summer and it is unclear whether he will be signing an extension with the club.

Chelsea are expected to offer him fresh terms to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge but the Frenchman has not ruled out trying another experience away from England.

He came close to joining Inter in January last year and it seems he could have another chance to move to Italy in the summer transfer window.

According to Turin-based Italian daily Tuttosport, Giroud is one of several strikers Juventus are looking at ahead of the end of the season.

The Italian champions want to bring in an attacker in the summer and the Chelsea striker features on their shortlist of targets.

Everton loanee Moise Kean, Lyon’s Memphis Depay, Sassuolo’s Gianluca Scamacca and Santos hitman Kaio Jorge are the other names on their radar.

It remains to be seen who Juventus choose to make a move for, but they could swoop for Giroud.

The Frenchman may want to make sure he is in the mix to feature for France in the 2022 World Cup, for which he would need regular game time.