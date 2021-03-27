Former Championship striker Alan Lee has insisted that Sheffield Wednesday forward Jordan Rhodes will not be short of suitors in the summer transfer window.

The 31-year-old striker is a proven performer in the Championship with 114 goals in 317 appearances in the second tier of English football.

Rhodes is out of contract at Sheffield Wednesday in the summer and he is not expected to sign a new deal with the Yorkshire club in order to extend his stay.

Lee, who played with the veteran forward at Ipswich Town, insisted that the Wednesday striker is one of the best finishers he has seen in Britain during his career and he feels sorry that he did not get a better crack at making in the Premier League.

However, he is certain that several clubs will be more than interested in Rhodes in the summer when he will be a free agent due to his brilliant record in the Championship.

“I have played with and against some incredible players but I have never seen anything like Jordan Rhodes’ instincts in front of goal and his finishing… he has been one of the best British finishers of his generation”, Lee told the Athletic.

“I’m sorry he didn’t get more of a crack in the Premier League — it just needed someone to look at what he brings.

“Clubs that know what they’re doing will be all over him this summer.

“Norwich took Jordan on loan for a year, and it was no surprise to me that the best recruiters in the Championship identified him.

“He’ll have no shortage of suitors.”

Rhodes has not been a regular in the Sheffield Wednesday team this season but has still managed to score six goals in the Championship.