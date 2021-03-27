Torquay United boss Gary Johnson has expressed his delight at the addition of Sunderland star Benjamin Kimpioka to the Gulls and hailed the striker’s pace.

The 21-year-old has joined National League outfit Torquay United from League One side Sunderland on loan until the end of the season.

Kimpioka recently returned to full fitness after suffering a hamstring injury and will be looking to get his momentum back while on loan with the Gulls.

Torquay United manager Johnson is delighted to have completed the signing of the Sweden Under-21 international and extended his gratitude towards Sunderland for facilitating the transfer.

Johnson, who is a fan of Kimpioka’s pace, revealed that the striker first caught his attention when son Lee took charge of the Black Cats in December and believes now is the right time for the player to join the Gulls as he looks to regain momentum.

“We’re grateful to Sunderland for the loan of Kimpioka“, Johnson told Torquay United’s official site.

“He first came to my attention when Lee went to Sunderland.

“He was injured at the time, and we felt now was the right time for all three parties to make this move.

“He’s a striker with excellent pace, and gives us very good options for our strike force during a very important and hectic game schedule.”

Gary is bidding to lead Torquay back to the Football League and will hope that the Sunderland loanee can make a quick impact.