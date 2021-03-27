Rangers defender Filip Helander has named Jermain Defoe as the most skilful player in the Gers squad and also hailed Ianis Hagi and Ryan Kent as great dribblers.

Defoe has scored 29 goals and provided ten assists for Rangers since joining from Bournemouth in January 2019 on an initial loan deal, which was made permanent last summer.

However, the 38-year-old striker has found playing time hard to come by this season, with the player making just three Scottish Premiership starts so far.

Despite the lack of playing time, Defoe is still one of the most skilful players in the Rangers squad, according to Gers central defender Helander.

Helander lauded the Englishman for his finishing ability and named him as the most skilful player in the Light Blues squad, while also reserving praise for Hagi and Kent for their dribbling ability.

“You can be skilful at so many different things“, Helander told Rangers TV.

“I would say JD [Jermain Defoe] is probably the most skilful when it comes to finishing, whereas Hagi is a good dribbler, Ryan Kent as well.

“I would say JD [is the most skilful player in the team].“

The Swede is also of the view that midfielder Steven Davis has what it takes to be a good manager in the future.

“The best future manager would probably be, maybe, Steven Davis“, Helander said.

Defoe’s contract with Rangers comes to an end this summer and it remains to be seen what the future holds for the former Tottenham Hotspur striker.