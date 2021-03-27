Diego Forlan believes if his former club Atletico Madrid could land Heung-Min Son from Tottenham Hotspur he would be an excellent addition.

Forlan scored 96 goals across all competitions for Atletico Madrid in 198 outings and the Spanish giants current attacking line is led by the likes of his countryman Luiz Suarez and Joao Felix.

A former Manchester United player, Forlan keeps a close eye on the Premier League and is a firm fan of Spurs hitman Son, who he feels would make a superb signing for Atletico Madrid.

Forlan lauded Son as a top player, highlighting his quickness and strength, but acknowledges he would be expensive to sign.

The ex-striker is of the view that Son would be a superb signing for Atletico Madrid though, to then play in a front three alongside Suarez and Felix.

“He’s a top, top player”, Forlan told South Korean journalist Seongmo Lee.

“Really doing well, quick, strong.

“If any team has an opportunity to buy him, he’ll be a great asset for them as he’s such a top, top player.

“[If Son moves to Atletico Madrid] he would be awesome for us.

“But I know he’s a very expensive player it will be not easy for us to buy him [smiles].

“The style of Atletico Madrid is playing, and him playing beside Suarez, Felix. Those three up front…

“Atletico Madrid are good now.

“Imagine if Son comes to Atletico Madrid.

“It would be much better for us; we’ll be much better than this season of course”

Son has 18 goals and 16 assists to his name from 41 games across all competitions for Spurs so far this season and only time will tell whether he will one day put on his boots for Atletico Madrid.