Inter have no intention of selling Manchester City target Romelu Lukaku in the summer unless they are forced into letting him go due to financial reasons.

Lukaku has been prolific since he left Manchester United to join Inter in the summer of 2019.

The 27-year-old striker has scored 59 goals in 85 appearances for the club and is one of the most important players in Antonio Conte’s squad.

His record in Italy has led to interest from Manchester City, who included him in their shortlist of targets, and even Barcelona are believed to be interested in the Belgian hitman.

But according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Lukaku remains central to Inter’s plans and the club have no intention of selling him.

The Inter team have been centred on the Belgian’s strengths up front and he has been one of the best strikers in Europe over the last two seasons.

The Nerazzurri are unlikely to entertain any approaches or offers for him unless the decision is solely based on money.

Inter will only consider letting him go if they are forced to sell under financial pressure.

Lukaku is also happy at Inter and is not interested in a move away from the San Siro at the moment.