Former Chelsea star John Obi Mikel has insisted that players need to understand that Jose Mourinho cares about them if he is trying to provoke a reaction out of them.

Mourinho signed the midfielder during his first stint as Chelsea manager in 2006 and he went on to win the Champions League and two Premier League titles with the London giants.

Mikel conceded that working under Mourinho initially was not easy at all and it was clear to him early that he would need to grow up quickly under the Portuguese.

He stressed that the former Chelsea boss would make it extremely hard for him in training and did everything possible to get a reaction out of him.

The midfielder told The Athletic: “The Mourinho way of making you wake up is not easy. He will make you sweat, he will punish you in different ways. He doesn’t fine you a lot.

“He will show you with his actions. He will make you pay at the training ground. He will isolate you, he will put you out of the team, the squad.

“He will take you out of training.”

Mourinho’s methods have been termed outdated by some critics and he has upset players in recent years with his penchant for tough love.

But Mikel stressed that Mourinho only does things to players because he cares about them and wants to see a positive reaction to his provocations.

He insisted that modern players need to understand that Mourinho is not looking for a fight but only wants to get the best out of them.

“It is because he cares about you so much and really wants you to be that player because he knows you have that quality inside of you.

“Otherwise, he wouldn’t care.

“If he does things to you it’s because he really believes in you.

“I took it in the right way and I worked and I worked on myself. And then I became the player that he wanted me to be.

“When I see it happening to other players, I know exactly what he’s doing. He wants a reaction.

“He will do it again and again until he gets the reaction he wants.

“You just have to take it positively.

“The moment you take it in a bad way and he can see you’ve done that, it will get worse and worse.

“But if he gives you a little jab and you respond positively, he will be there to help you during those difficult times.

“I wish players would understand what he’s trying to do. It does work.”

Mourinho could add another trophy to his CV in April as he leads Tottenham into the EFL Cup final against Manchester City.