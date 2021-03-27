Manchester United loanee Tahith Chong has revealed his intention to extend his loan stay at Club Brugge for at least one more season.

After a poor loan spell at Werder Bremen in the first half of the season, Manchester United loaned out Chong to Club Brugge in the winter transfer window.

The 21-year-old winger is having a better time at Club Brugge and has scored once and assisted four more goals in eight appearances for the Belgian giants.

Chong is keen to get some stability in his career and admitted that he would like to spend one more year at the Belgian giants.

He revealed that he plans to hold talks with Manchester United in order to explore the possibility of extending his loan spell at Club Brugge beyond the summer.

But for now, Chong wants to focus on the next game and take a call on his future when the time is right.

The Dutchman told Sport/Voetbalmagazine: “Staying here for another year could give me stability but that is for later.

“As far as I know, there is no option in the agreement, we will have to discuss that with Manchester United later.

“I like Belgium and Bruges too, it’s similar to the Netherlands.

“Somewhere it is in my head that by staying here will help me to achieve some stability, but it is difficult to fully focus on that already.

“I want to focus on Sunday, the next game then we can talk about what is the best next step.”

Chong will have another year left on his contract with Manchester United in the summer.