Former Premier League star Shaka Hislop has insisted that Manchester United fans will not be content for too long at being second best in their city behind Manchester City.

Manchester United are sitting second in the league table, but are a massive 14 points off league leaders Manchester City, having played a game fewer.

They are still in with a chance of ending the season with a trophy as they are the favourites to win the Europa League, but their FA Cup exit last weekend left a bitter taste in the mouth.

Hislop feels that patience will run thin amongst the fans towards Ole Gunnar Solskjaer if they go through next season without a major trophy.

He conceded that catching Manchester City is going to be a tough task for any side in the Premier League, but the former goalkeeper stressed that Manchester United fans will not just accept being second best behind Pep Guardiola’s side without their side trying a bit harder.

Hislop said on ESPN FC: “I am not sure they go more than next season without significant silverware or at least challenging.

“City are light years ahead of everybody else in the Premier League now and it takes some catching them.

“But just to kind of go out on a whimper as you have seen Manchester United do far too often of late, I don’t think satisfies the Manchester United fans.

“As much as you accept that City are the better club and have a better manager than you right now, this kind of we are second best in our own city and we are now the noisy neighbours, I don’t think sits well with the Manchester United fans.

“At least give the fans something to rally around and to be proud of.”

It remains to be seen whether Solskjaer is given backing from the club in the summer as he looks to close the gap on Manchester City.