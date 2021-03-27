Jan Aage Fjortoft thinks that at present, Leeds United’s Patrick Bamford ranks as the best striker in the top flight after Harry Kane.

Kane tops the chart for assists provided and is also the joint-top goalscorer in the Premier League this season, having found the back of the net 17 times and set up 13 goals.

The Tottenham star is considered to be the best striker in the league right now by many, but the debate is brewing over who, given their current performances, the best after him is.

Leeds frontman Bamford has entered the mix this season with 14 goals to his name and former Premier League player Fjortoft is of the view that he is one of the best strikers in the division.

Expressing his admiration for Bamford, the Norwegian pointed out that he is an old-fashioned forward and named him as the best striker in the Premier League behind Kane.

Asked to name the best striker in the Premier League behind Kane, Fjortoft told ESPN FC: “I like Bamford.

“Bamford is an old-fashioned kind of striker and you are not sure what you will get from him.

“I think I will go for Bamford because I grew up when I was seven or eight to be a Leeds fan.

“So I will go for him.“

Ahead of the current season doubts were cast on whether Bamford would be able to cut the mustard in the Premier League, but he has proven his critics wrong.