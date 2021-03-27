Former Scottish Premiership star Tam McManus believes that it is disappointing that Scott Brown will not be getting a proper send-off from Celtic due to the ongoing circumstances.

Aberdeen have confirmed that Brown has agreed on a pre-contract with the club and will be joining them in the summer in the capacity of both a player and a coach.

The former Scotland captain has decided to end his 14-year stint with Celtic and has decided to see out his playing days at Pittodrie while transitioning into his coaching career.

Some Celtic fans are unhappy at the club’s failure to keep the 35-year-old, but McManus feels the midfielder made the right decision to move on at this stage of his career.

However, he conceded that it is a bit sad that due to the current circumstances Brown is not getting a proper farewell from Celtic inside a packed Parkhead.

McManus said on PLZ Soccer: “The Celtic fans are rightfully, I think, devastated that he is leaving.

“I think he still had time at Celtic, but for his own career it is the right move, he can go and play under Stephen Glass who he knows well.

“The only thing I am disappointed about that he doesn’t get the send-off he deserved from the Celtic supporters, doesn’t get the 60,000 at Parkhead screaming his name and doing a lap of honour with his kids.

“What he has done at Celtic over the last 14 years, he thoroughly deserved that send-off.”

Brown has made more than 600 appearances for Celtic and will be looking to finish his Bhoys spell on a high.