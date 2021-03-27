Former Scotland international Alan Rough believes Scott Brown is in for a shock once he leaves the Celtic bubble at the end of the season.

Brown has decided to end his 14-year stay at Celtic and will be joining Aberdeen in the summer in the capacity of a player and coach.

The midfielder joined Celtic from Hibernian in 2007 and has won 23 major trophies at Parkhead over the last 14 years, an average of one trophy every 28 games.

Rough believes it is a big decision from Brown as he is not going to be challenging for the league title at Aberdeen like he was doing at Celtic over the last 14 years.

The former goalkeeper insisted that going from Celtic with a 60,000 capacity Parkhead to Aberdeen and Pittodrie is going to come as a great shock to Brown in the summer.

He believes it is going to be a completely different experience from what he was used to Celtic.

Rough said on PLZ Soccer: “I think it’s a bold move.

“I can’t see them toppling Rangers or Celtic, so he is going up there to play for a team who are either going to be third or fourth.

“He is going to get a massive shock when he walks out of the doors at Parkhead and the 50-60,000 support and walk into Aberdeen, who have got a support of 12-14,000 and a different stadium, good luck to him.

“It’s not a gamble as he is taken the right decision for himself and his family.

“But honestly, when he walks out of Parkhead he is going to get an eye-opener of what he has had in the last 14 years.”

Brown will end his Celtic career with the most number of European appearances with 127.