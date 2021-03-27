Lukasz Fabianski has insisted that West Ham United must keep fighting in their remaining games to finish as high as they can in the Premier League.

After squandering a three-goal lead at the London Stadium last weekend, the Hammers had to settle for a point against Arsenal in the Premier League.

Goals from Jesse Lingard, Jarrod Bowen and Thomas Soucek in the first half gave West Ham a strong lead to hold on to before the Gunnars fought their way back into the game to claim a share of the spoils.

After the disappointing result at the weekend, Lukasz Fabianski insisted that it is vital for the Hammers to fight harder in the remaining games to finish as high as they can in the Premier League table.

The West Ham number 1 stated that their frustration at the draw against Arsenal marks a change in mentality from last season as they aim to finish in a European spot this season.

“The season so far has been really good and that we are disappointed with drawing against Arsenal at home shows you how far we’ve come compared with what happened to us last season”, Fabianski told West Ham’s official site.

“We have improved a lot and we want to keep on pushing really strong to the end of the season, keep performing and getting a good amount of points on the board.

“We want to finish as high as we can.”

West Ham will look to get back to winning ways as they take on Wolves away from home after the international break on 5th April.