Pat Nevin has admitted that he would be intrigued to see how Jose Mourinho does if he has money to rebuild Tottenham Hotspur, brought in through selling Harry Kane.

With Tottenham struggling to qualify for the Champions League and fight for major trophies, Kane has again been linked with potentially leaving the club.

It has been claimed that Spurs supremo Daniel Levy is not prepared to consider selling the striker unless a club offer him a minimum of £120m.

Mourinho is facing question marks over his future at Tottenham as well and there are suggestions that he could be sacked if Spurs do not win the EFL Cup or finish in the top four.

But Nevin is keen to see what Mourinho would do if gets the opportunity to spend the money that would come from Kane’s potential departure.

He feels the Portuguese has shown the ability to build a team, but at Tottenham that would depend on him getting time and money, which could come from Kane’s sale.

Nevin said on Off the Ball: “What if Harry does leave and he had the money and he was allowed to get what he thought is the right stuff in?

“That would be intriguing. That would be very interesting indeed.

“It is not the way football usually works. It usually works with if you don’t get top four or a trophy, then you get hoofed.

“But I would be very intrigued because he is due a kind of real period of time with a team where he can really build.

“We know he is capable of doing it, well he was and we suspect might still be.

“We won’t know until he gets that time stroke money.”

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham decide to cash in on Kane and decide to rebuild from there in the summer.