Brentford star Vitaly Janelt has stressed the importance of individual quality in England compared to in Germany and explained that he sees similarities between the Bees and former club RB Leipzig.

The 22-year-old midfielder has been a regular starter for Thomas Frank’s side since joining from German second division club VfL Bochum last summer.

Six months into his time at Brentford, Janelt has settled into life in the Championship and has identified the differences between football in England and Germany.

Explaining the differences between football in the two countries, the midfielder pointed out that team spirit and unity holds much more significance than individual quality.

Janelt admitted that team spirit is important in England as well, but insisted that the individual quality of the players in the team is decisive in the country, where football is more physical as well.

“In Germany, what counts more is the team spirit to be a unit on the pitch“, Janelt was quoted as saying by Germany outlet Fussball.News.

“You have to do that in England too, but the individual class of each player is also decisive here.

“And physically England is also stronger.“

Janelt also asserted that he sees similarities between Brentford’s playing style and former club RB Leipzig’s, especially in the way the two sides press.

“I like to compare Brentford to RB Leipzig, at least the way we play and how we want to press the ball“, the midfielder said.

Having established himself as a regular starter at Brentford, Janelt will be looking to help the team to promotion this season.