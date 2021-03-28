Pep Lijnders has hailed Liverpool star Fabinho after his return to the Reds midfield and stressed he makes those around him better.

The Brazil international has been an integral part of the Reds’ success since arriving at the club in 2018. During his time on Merseyside, Fabinho has won both the Champions League and the Premier League, becoming a feared competitor in midfield.

The Liverpool midfielder has made 31 appearances for the Reds in the 2020/21 season, with the Brazilian occupying the central defensive position left by the injured Virgil van Dijk for the majority of the campaign.

Liverpool assistant Lijnders believes that Fabinho sees more on the pitch and possesses the qualities of a proper number 6; he returned to the role in the Reds’ last two matches against RB Leipzig and Wolves, respectively.

“Coming back to Fabinho as the lighthouse, a proper ‘six’ just sees more, top teams and top players like Fabinho have in common that they have a huge spirit of initiative”, Lijnders told Liverpool’s official site.

“That’s why when we speak about team development we are speaking indirectly about individual development – our idea forces this individual development.

“About Fabinho, I only want to say he has the capacity to make the players around him better. It’s really difficult to find players who have the talent to make the other ones flourish.

“There are just a few players in world football who have this natural capacity to stop counters, for example; most of them just tactically foul.

“He just always puts the team above himself.”

Fabinho will look to capitalise on reclaiming his preferred role in the Liverpool midfield by putting in important performances as the Reds aim to fight for a place in the top four in the Premier League.