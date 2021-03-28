Norway coach Stale Solbakken has conceded that Kristoffer Ajer had tough moments during his side’s 3-0 World Cup qualifying defeat at the hands of Turkey.

Solbakken deployed the Celtic star in central defence for the clash against Turkey in Malaga and he had a torrid 90 minutes as the Turks scored through Ozan Tufan (twice) and Caglar Soyuncu to record a comprehensive victory.

Norway also had Kristian Thorstvedt sent off with ten minutes left to make for a forgettable outing in Spain.

Norway’s defence has come in for criticism, while Ajer’s performance has also been questioned.

Solbakken admits Ajer did not do well in certain moments, but is keen to confront his side’s poor defensive display and believes when one player is off colour then his team-mates must help.

“The conclusion behind it is that we conceded three very easy goals”, Solbakken told Norwegian daily VG.

“He [Ajer] had periods where it went well, and then there were situations where it did not go well.

“In situations where things are not going well, it must be the case that they cover for each other.

“Both he and others suffered at times.

“We cannot hide under a chair after we conceded three goals.”

Norway beat Gibraltar 3-0 in their first game of the ongoing international break and are next in action on Tuesday when they lock horns with Montenegro.