Rangers legend Ian Durrant has insisted that if Ally McCoist was playing in the current Gers team then he would score a hat-trick every week due to the chances that would be laid on for him.

Steven Gerrard’s side have dominated proceedings this season and have secured the Scottish Premiership title in style, scoring 78 goals in just 33 league games.

Durrant, who represented Rangers from 1985 to 1998, insists that his team-mate McCoist was all about scoring goals and feels that in the current Gers set-up he would thrive.

With players such as Ryan Kent, Joe Aribo and Ianis Hagi creating chances for him to score, Durrant feels that McCoist would have been scoring a hat-trick week-in week-out.

“Super Ally. Goals, goals goals”, Durrant said in a Q&A session where he was asked about his one team-mate who he feels would fit into the current team.

“They win you games and win you leagues and cups.

“Coisty would be thriving in that team, especially with players like Ryan Kent, Joe Aribo and Ianis Hagi creating chances.

“Coisty would score a hat-trick every week.”

McCoist won the European Golden Shoe twice with Rangers, picking up the accolade in 1992 and 1993. He also finished as the joint top scorer in the European Cup in the 1987/88 campaign.