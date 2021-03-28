Kemar Roofe has insisted he does not want to make the numbers up in the Champions League with Rangers and is keen to make an impact in the competition next season.

Roofe has helped Rangers to win the Scottish Premiership title this season and the Gers are increasingly looking forward to being back amongst Europe’s elite in the Champions League next term.

Rangers snapped Roofe up from Anderlecht last summer and the striker admits that he made the move to Belgium from Leeds United in the hopes of playing in Europe.

He managed to turn out in the Europa League for Anderlecht and is now focused on the Champions League, where he wants to make his presence felt.

“[The Champions League is] one of my dreams and achievements, something I want to do in football”, Roofe told the Super 6 podcast.

“One of them was Europa League football, hence why I moved to Anderlecht to hopefully play in the Europa League, whatever happened that season with Corona and everything.

“I ended up moving to Rangers. Then I was able to play in the Europa League and we have had a good run at it this season, so I am happy with that.

“And now Champions League. Another thing on my bucket list that I want to do.

“When I retire I want to tell myself, ‘well I played Champions League.’

“But also while playing Champions League I don’t want to just make the numbers up, I want to win games, I want to score goals., I want to look good in the Champions League.”

Roofe has found the back of the net 12 times across all competitions for Rangers this term, with two of his goals coming in the Gers’ Europa League campaign, which was ended earlier this month by Slavia Prague.