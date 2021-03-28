Leeds United starlet Alfie McCalmont has revealed that he felt he needed to head out on loan to Oldham Athletic to experience playing senior professional football week in, week out.

The academy graduate is in the middle of a season-long loan spell at League Two outfit Oldham and is playing regular football, so far clocking up 27 league outings, with six goals and two assists to his name.

McCalmont insists that he needed to head out on loan in order to experience playing in a senior professional environment, even though he accepts there would have been benefits in remaining at Leeds in the top flight.

The midfielder makes no bones about the fact he wants to establish himself at Leeds, but feels the loan is a key step.

“It just came to a time in my career – I’ve played 23s the last two seasons and done well – to try something different”, McCalmont told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“Obviously I still wanted to be at Leeds in the Premier League and it would have been good to be on the bench and stuff like that but, for me progressing, going on loan felt best.

“First-team football, a new experience – I’ve not really seen how it is in a first-team environment, playing-wise week in and week out.

“With my new contract behind me, at 20, I thought it was the right time.

“Having the four years behind me made me feel like I had something, I was wanted.

“To go out on loan was just another step.

“I made my debut and I’ve been in squads and on the bench but I want to establish myself at Leeds so I felt I had to go out and do this.

“Speaking to my agent and my family, it felt right.”

McCalmont scored Oldham’s only goal on Saturday as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat away at Leyton Orient in League Two.