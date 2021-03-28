James Rodriguez believes there is no reason Everton cannot hit the heights of his former clubs Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, but insists that first the Toffees must fight at the top of the Premier League.

Former Bayern Munich and Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti tempted James to swap Madrid for Merseyside and the Colombian completed a move to Goodison Park last summer.

James is trying to help Everton, who sit in eighth spot in a tightly packed top eight, qualify for Europe next season, but the Toffees ambitions go higher than just taking part in UEFA’s second string competition.

The attacker insists there is no reason why Everton cannot aim as high as Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, but he believes they first need to fight near the summit of the Premier League.

“I always wanted to play in Europe and for big clubs and I’m grateful to have played for two of the biggest”, James told Everton’s official site.

“Many of my hopes and dreams have come to fruition, but… when you fulfil your dreams, you want to achieve even more.

“So here we are, now, taking things step by step.

“Yes [Everton can attain the heights of Real and Bayern], why not?

“Firstly… we need to be fighting it out around the top of the league.

“The past two games haven’t been as good as we would have liked but that’s the Premier League.”

James admits that the Premier League is tough going, ranking every match as like a final, and stressed the importance of the right mentality.

“Every game is like a final… a battle.

“But that’s what we’re here for and you have to make sure you’re in good shape and strong mentally and prepared for everything, as it’s going to be tough”, he added.

Following the international break, Everton are next in action against Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace.