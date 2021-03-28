Rangers left-back Borna Barisic has insisted it has not been hard for him to adapt to life in Scotland, but he continues to dislike how much it rains in the country.

The 28-year-old’s switch to Rangers in the summer of 2018 from Croatian side Osijek was the first time that he had left his country to ply his trade abroad.

Barisic has become a key man at Ibrox and is a regular starter in Steven Gerrard’s side; he has helped the Gers to win the Scottish Premiership title this season.

Giving an insight into the transition from Croatia to Scotland, the 28-year-old said that it has not been that hard because he has been mostly amongst the action.

He admits he spends most of his time in his flat, but insists he always finds Scottish people friendly when he meets them, though he does bemoan the rain in the country.

“It’s different between living at home and going away”, Barisic told Rangers TV.

“Especially different because I am coming from a very type of different country and different type of culture. But it’s not hard to adapt.

“We play every three, four days so there is not much free time to go somewhere.

“I am almost all the time in my flat.

“And on the final day before the game on the training ground.

“So the difference is just as I have always said, the rain. I don’t like the rain.

“But thinking about the country, Scotland is very beautiful. The people are very nice, very kind, you can talk with everyone, so I enjoy it really.”

The defender’s performances for Rangers have seen him linked with a number of clubs and it remains to be seen if the Gers are tested for his signature in the summer.