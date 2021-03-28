Rangers defender Leon Balogun has explained that Steven Gerrard wanted to bring him to Ibrox because he felt he fitted into his system well and was impressed with his aggressiveness.

Scottish Premiership giants Rangers acquired the services of Balogun from League One club Wigan Athletic on a free transfer at the start of the 2020/21 campaign.

Looking back at his move to Ibrox, the Nigeria international explained that Rangers manager Gerrard wanted to sign him because he fitted into his style of play well.

The 32-year-old also revealed that the English tactician was impressed with his qualities, including his aggressiveness, dynamism and athleticism.

Balogun went on to express his gratitude towards Sandro Schwarz, his coach at Mainz, for making him confident on the ball, which he feels contributed to earning him a transfer to Rangers, before pointing out former Wigan boss Paul Cook’s role in the move.

“[Gerrard wanted me] because I fit very well into his system and the way he wants to play“, Balogun told German broadcaster Sport1.

“We play very possession-oriented football and always want to defend from the front, be dominant and attack the opponents.

“He likes my aggressiveness, dynamism and athleticism and of course I have a lot of experience, internationally as well.

“And I’m confident on the ball, which I definitely owe to [my former Mainz boss] Sandro Schwarz.

“Character traits that my Wigan coach told him about also convinced him.“

Balogun joined Rangers on a one-year deal last summer but the Light Blues have the option to extend the contract by another year, which they are said to be keen to trigger.