Rangers striker Jermain Defoe has revealed that team-mate Ryan Kent does some things in training which leave him stunned, while he also rates the winger as the quickest at Ibrox.

Kent is a key player in Steven Gerrard’s attacking department, providing width on the flanks with his pacey runs, playing a part in all of their 33 Scottish Premiership games.

The winger has scored eight goals and set up nine other goals in the top flight so far this season and is a step above all of his team-mates at Ibrox when it comes to one facet of the game, according to Defoe.

Veteran hitman Defoe is of the view that Kent is the most skilful Gers star, and is unbelievably talented with his feet, which he showcases both in games and on the training pitch.

Asked who he feels is the most skilful among his Gers team-mates, Defoe told Rangers TV: “Kenty, again, his feet are unbelievable.

“Quick feet, even in training sometimes he does things I am like wow; I would definitely take Kenty there.”

Defoe is of the view that Kent is the player that is blessed with the most pace in the Gers squad, and noted he is quick with the ball as well.

“I say Razza, Ryan Kent [is the fastest among my team-mates at Ibrox].

“I think he is quick with the ball but yes, he is one of the quickest, yes.”

Kent will be recharging his batteries during the ongoing international break and will be keen on helping Rangers wrap up the season on a strong note with club football returning at the weekend.