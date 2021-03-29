Former Manchester City star Nedum Onuoha has admitted he is doubtful that the Citizens can pick up all four major trophies on offer this season because they would need to be close to perfect in every game.

Pep Guardiola’s side are on course to clinch the Premier League title in the current campaign and are still in the running to potentially add the FA Cup, the EFL Cup and the Champions League to their trophy cabinet.

Manchester City could etch their name into the history books by becoming the first English team to win the quadruple of trophies available to them in a season and ex-Citizen star Onuoha is of the view that they are favourites to do so.

However, Onuoha has admitted he doubts the Citizens’ chances of winning the quadruple as they would have to remain perfect for the remainder of the campaign, which is difficult to do, and will face tougher opposition as they enter the business end of the season.

Onuoha stressed Manchester City have the quality to win all the competitions they are still alive in and explained Citizens boss Guardiola is approaching the challenge the right way; one game at a time.

“So, the belief [to win the quadruple] is obviously there, Pep knows it is there, but I think he has had the right sort of mentality over the past three, four months because every time you ask him, he says one game at a time, one game at a time”, Onuoha told ESPN FC.

“But if they had four games to go between the end of the season which would lead to the quadruple, he would still tick it off one game at a time, because every game in itself matters if you want to try and achieve those goals.

“And I think they are capable of doing it, whether or not they will do it, I do not know.

“For me I probably doubt it because of the fact that they have to almost remain perfect between now and the end of the season and now you come up against slightly tougher opposition and there is more on the line.

“So yes, it is going to be tough, but they are favoured to do so.

“I think they deserve to be favoured to do so.

“I would love to see it happen, but I am not 100 per cent sure about it just now.”

Manchester City will return to the pitch at the weekend when they travel to the King Power Stadium to take on Leicester City in the top flight.