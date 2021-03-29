Former Everton goalkeeper Jonas Lossl has expressed his belief that Carlo Ancelotti took the wrong decision in not giving him a chance to play for the Toffees, but stressed he has nothing but respect for his ex-boss.

The Dane arrived at Goodison Park in the summer of 2019 from current Championship outfit Huddersfield Town in the hopes of challenging Everton number 1 Jordan Pickford for a place between the sticks.

However, his 18-month spell on the books at Everton did not go according to plan and he returned to former club Midtjylland on deadline day of the last transfer window, leaving Merseyside without having made a single appearance.

Ancelotti, who roped in Robin Olsen on loan from Roma to deputise for Pickford last summer, deemed Lossl surplus to requirements at Goodison Park and let him go in February.

But Lossl still holds the utmost respect for Ancelotti and stressed he is a great coach, which in his view is on full display in the way Everton have been performing this season.

“His [Ancelotti’s] book [entitled Quiet Leadership] is a good picture of how he is”, Lossl told The Athletic.

“He has this aura around him and there’s no doubt he’s a great coach.

“It’s something you need and something you get if you deserve it. That’s what he’s done.

“He gets respect with how he leads every day.

“If he didn’t live up to the talk, he wouldn’t get respect at Everton but he does and has.

“That’s what I see from the players there.

“Even if I think he took the wrong decision, I only have respect for him. The team is getting results and that’s what it’s all about.”

Lossl has now started Midtjylland’s last three Danish Superliga games on the trot and will be determined to get back to his best having breathed life in to his stalled career.