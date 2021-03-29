Liverpool target Ibrahima Konate has insisted he is not concerned about the transfer speculation surrounding him and stressed his focus is entirely on giving his best for his country France and for his current club RB Leipzig.

The Reds are keen on bolstering their defensive department and it is claimed they are already in advanced talks with Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig over a move for their centre-back Konate.

The 21-year-old is currently on international duty with France Under-21s and played the full 90 minutes on Sunday as his team registered a 2-0 win over their Russian counterparts in Group C of the European Under-21s Championship.

Konate has insisted he is not bothered about the transfer talk that surround him at the moment as he does not want external distractions to interfere with his performance.

The defender explained that his focus is on giving his best for his country in the European Championship and then returning to his club RB Leipzig, and helping them finish the season strong.

“I woke up, I saw my phone ringing all around, I just wanted to tell them ‘Hey, I played yesterday, I’m tired, leave me alone'”, Konate was quoted as saying by French sports daily L’Equipe.

“Frankly, I don’t even watch this [transfer speculation].

“We can’t focus on that, there is the Euros and then I have to return to my club.

“You have to focus on that and not on the external things.”

Konate will be determined to help his team get the job done against Iceland on Wednesday to ensure a place in the quarter-finals of the continental competition.

And it remains to be seen whether he will ply his trade in Liverpool colours from next season onwards.