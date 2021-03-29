Liverpool could be boosted by the return of Roberto Firmino when they face Arsenal as the Brazil international has returned to training.

The Brazilian has featured for Liverpool in 27 games in the Premier League this season, netting six goals and registering five assists.

The Liverpool number 9 has been out of action though with a knee injury and missed the Reds’ league clashes with Fulham and Wolves, along with the second leg of their Champions League tie against RB Leipzig.

However, he has now returned to training and was present in Liverpool’s session on Monday.

It remains to be seen if boss Jurgen Klopp will choose to start Firmino in Liverpool’s clash against Arsenal at the weekend.

The incumbent Premier League champions head to the Emirates five points behind Chelsea in fourth spot, with nine games remaining in the campaign.

Liverpool have not won at the Emirates Stadium since 2016 and lost 2-1 on their last visit.

The Reds will travel south knowing that any slip-ups between now and the end of the season could mean the end of their top four hopes.