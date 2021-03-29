Liverpool are in advanced talks with Bundesliga club RB Leipzig over a deal for 21-year-old central defender Ibrahima Konate, according to The Athletic.

Having struggled to defend their Premier League title, Liverpool have begun attempts to bolster their squad ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

It has been said that central defence is one area the Reds will look to strengthen when the summer transfer window opens and they appear to have found their man.

The Merseyside-based club are close to finalising a deal for RB Leipzig’s 21-year-old centre-back Konate, with talks already at an advanced stage.

The France Under-21 international is said to be a key part of Liverpool’s recruitment plans for the summer and the club have made significant progress despite the player having other suitors.

Konate has a release clause of around €40m in his contract with RB Leipzig and it remains to be seen if the Reds will look to negotiate a lower price.

The Bundesliga club are under no pressure to sell and Jurgen Klopp’s side will likely have to trigger the release clause to acquire the player’s services.

If Liverpool strike a deal to sign Konate, it remains to be seen if they will opt to make Ozan Kabak’s loan move from Schalke permanent in the summer.