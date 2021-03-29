Manchester City loan star Lukas Nmecha has revealed that he is determined to earn a call up to the Germany senior squad as soon as possible.

The 22-year-old has been in fine form for Anderlecht since joining the Belgian top flight club from Premier League giants Manchester City on a season-long loan last summer.

Nmecha has backed up his form for Anderlecht by netting in each of Germany Under-21s’ two European Championship group stage games so far, against Hungary and the Netherlands.

Having displayed his qualities for both club and country, the Manchester City loan star has now set his eyes on earning his way into Germany’s senior squad.

Nmecha is determined to earn a call up to the Germany senior squad but is aware that he will have to continue improving with his club for that.

“My dream is [to earn call up to] the senior national team“, Nmecha told German daily Bild.

“I want to do that as soon as possible. But for that I still have to learn a lot and also perform in the club.“

Nmecha also expressed his delight at being able to represent Germany Under-21s at the youth European Championship and is looking to grab his chances with both hands.

“Last season we hardly met up, so it’s all the nicer to be here at the European Championship“, the striker said.

“My goal is simply to take every opportunity. Then the rest will come by itself.“

Nmecha, who has a contract with Manchester City until 2022, has scored 16 goals from 32 appearances across all competitions for Anderlecht so far this season.