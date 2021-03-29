Kalvin Phillips has expressed his delight at helping England keep two clean sheets as they opened their World Cup qualification campaign on a strong note with consecutive wins.

Having started their World Cup qualification campaign with a 5-0 victory over San Marino, England cruised past Albania in Tirana on Sunday to take control of Group I.

Phillips, who was called up to the England squad for the World Cup qualifiers, was part of the starting line-up in the Three Lions’ victories against both San Marino and Albania.

Two wins, two clean sheets and top of the group! Off to a good start 😁🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦁 pic.twitter.com/mujTLm2YUU — Kalvin Phillips (@Kalvinphillips) March 29, 2021

After making 21 appearances for Leeds United in the Premier League this season, the 25-year-old earned his sixth senior team cap in the game against Albania.

After playing the full 90 minutes in England’s opening game against San Marino, Phillips was substituted in the 71st minute in the game against Albania on Sunday in the World Cup qualifiers.

The Leeds midfielder revealed his delight at being able to help England beat San Marino and Albania and keep two clean sheets in the process.

“Two wins, two clean sheets and top of the group!

“Off to a good start”, Phillips wrote on Twitter.

Phillips will be hoping to retain his place in Three Lions’ starting eleven when they take on Poland at Wembley on Wednesday.