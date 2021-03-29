Tony Mowbray has revealed that Adam Armstrong could make a return for Blackburn Rovers against Wycombe Wanderers after missing the majority of this month’s action due to a hamstring injury.

Armstrong, in his third season at Ewood Park after his move from Newcastle United in the summer of 2018, has made 33 appearances in the Championship this season, scoring 20 goals in the process.

After being sidelined for three games due to a hamstring injury, Blackburn’s top scorer returned to action in their goalless draw against Bristol City this month, playing for 70 minutes before being substituted.

Despite that, Armstrong was left out of the Blackburn squad for the 1-1 draw against league leaders Norwich.

Blackburn will hope to have their talisman up front for the upcoming game against Wycombe as they look to get back to winning ways after just one win in their last five league games.

Blackburn manager Mowbray has insisted that Armstrong did not feature in the game against Norwich as a precautionary measure and hopes to have the 24-year-old striker back in the squad firing on all cylinders for their next fixture against Wycombe.

“Me and Adam had a long chat recently and he wasn’t 100% against Bristol City”, Mowbray told Blackburn Rovers’ official site.

“With his hamstring injury, to bring him to Norwich and have him sitting on a coach for five hours down and five hours back, I didn’t think that was the right thing.

“I’m pretty hopeful that he’ll be back against Wycombe and ready to return firing on all cylinders again.”

Armstrong will look to back up his manager’s hopes and return to action as Blackburn take on Wycombe on Friday.