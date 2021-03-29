Jermain Defoe has expressed his appreciation for Rangers team-mate Connor Goldson, but admits the vocal defender often talks too much.

Steven Gerrard has banked on 38-year-old Defoe’s experience to be a beacon of leadership in the Gers squad, especially to the young core.

Although he himself has not been playing regularly, Defoe is seeing his team-mates stepping up and being the leaders for the team in times of adversity, including Goldson, who is a fixture in Gerrard’s side.

Defoe has tipped his hat to Goldson, whose vocal presence has seen him take responsibility whenever his team needed his leadership, but admits sometimes he is too loud.

Asked who he feels is the most vocal among his Gers team-mates, Defoe told Rangers TV: “Connor, sometimes too much.

“Literally go past the gym and you are outside and you can hear him talking.

“But it is something that you have to appreciate because I love that when players are vocal and they take responsibility, I like that.”

Defoe added that Goldson has a great sense of humour and plays a part in maintaining a good spirit in the dressing room at Ibrox.

“Connor is a joker to be fair, yes Connor is a joker.

“And then everyone else jumps on it. He does not stop talking.

“He is always talking so I’d say Connor, he is funny.”

Rangers will return to the pitch in a Scottish Cup clash against Cove Rangers at the weekend following the current international break.