Oldham Athletic boss Keith Curle has hailed Leeds United loan star Alfie McCalmont for realising the simplicity of the game and doing the simple things well.

The 21-year-old found the back of the net for Oldham as they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to Leyton Orient in their 38th League Two match on Saturday.

McCalmont, who joined the Latics from Leeds on a season-long loan last summer, has been in fine form the side recently, scoring three goals from their last four league games.

Reflecting on the midfielder’s goalscoring form, Oldham head coach Curle has heaped praise on the player for doing the simple things of the game well.

Hailing the youngster, Curle explained that McCalmont respects the simplicity of his game before insisting that the size of the player is not important as long as he does the simple things well.

“One thing I’d probably say with Alfie is, he respects the simplicity of his game and he does the simple things well“, Curle told iFollow Latics.

“Him and [Callum] Whelan do the simple things well.

“People say about you need to be aggressive, you need to be combative, you need to have a physicality about you to play in midfield, well, I don’t think so if you do the simple things well and you move the ball quickly, consistently and have direction in your play.

“I don’t really think size is that important.“

McCalmont has scored six goals and provided two assists from his 27 league appearances for Oldham so far this season.