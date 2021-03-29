Ex-Everton star Jonas Lossl has revealed he thought he could replace Jordan Pickford as number 1 at Goodison Park when he signed for the Toffees.

The Merseyside outfit snapped up Lossl from current Championship side Huddersfield Town on a free transfer in the summer of 2020, with the custodian having impressed in the Premier League in the previous season with the Terriers despite them being relegated.

Lossl left Everton on 1st February with boss Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti deciding he preferred other options between the sticks.

The 32-year-old revealed that when ex-Everton boss Marco Silva signed him, he thought he could replace Toffees number 1 Pickford in due time by raising his game.

Lossl admitted he was unable to take his chances with circumstances also dealing him a bad hand at times, but stressed he will not blame anyone else for his shortcomings at Goodison Park.

“The situation at Everton was not for me”, Lossl told The Athletic.

“I went with the expectation and hope of challenging Jordan Pickford and getting game time. Because of different situations, that didn’t happen.

“I thought all along I could go and get in front of Jordan.

“It was my chance to get into a team like that but I didn’t take it.

“Of course, I look at things I could have done differently, as well as circumstances that happened — I had a really unfortunate injury leading up to the first cup game, which I should have played.

“If I’d played that, maybe something would have been different.

“You can always go back and say that. It’s always about small, different circumstances.

“Maybe it’s because you’re lucky or you’re good at the right moment.

“I didn’t go there to be a third choice and just get my pay cheque.

“I went to Everton for the right reasons. It was about trying to get to a different level and that never happened.

“That saddens me but I need to move on and I’m not going to blame anyone.”

Lossl was unable to register any appearances for Everton after arriving on Merseyside and was shipped off on a six-month loan deal to former club Huddersfield before ultimately leaving Goodison Park on a permanent basis last month.