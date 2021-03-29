Tottenham Hotspur remain admirers of Inter central defender Milan Skriniar but the player’s price tag is still likely to put him out of reach, according to football.london.

The north London outfit were heavily linked with a move for Inter’s 26-year-old defender Skriniar last summer, but eventually signed Joe Rodon from Swansea.

Jose Mourinho’s side were put off by the Slovakia international’s price tag and decided to sign Rodon for a deal worth up to £15m on the final day of the domestic transfer window.

Despite opting against a move for Skriniar last year, Tottenham remain admirers of the central defender as the summer transfer window edges closer.

However, Skriniar is a regular starter for Inter and it is unlikely that his price tag has gone down this season, which is a cause of concern for Spurs.

Tottenham are said to be not in a position to afford a player of Skriniar’s stature unless they raise funds through player sales.

Central defence is one area Spurs will look to strengthen in the summer, but it remains to be seen if they can raise the funds to sign Skriniar.

Apart from Skriniar, Tottenham have been linked with a number of other centre-backs, including Southampton star Jannik Vestergaard.