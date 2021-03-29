Tottenham Hotspur loan star Oliver Skipp is expected to play a role for Spurs next season when he returns from his stint with Norwich City, according to football.london.

The 20-year-old has been a key figure for Championship club Norwich since joining on a season-long loan deal from Tottenham last summer.

The England Under-21 international has featured in each of the Canaries’ 38 league games so far this season and has helped them to the top of the table.

Having impressed for Daniel Farke’s side, Skipp is now expected to play a role for Tottenham next season after he returns from his loan spell with Norwich.

The Englishman is primarily a defensive midfielder but can also operate as a centre-back and a central midfielder, adding to Jose Mourinho’s options.

Having Skipp in their first team squad would also help Tottenham meet the required homegrown quota.

Another English talent coming through the ranks at Tottenham is Dane Scarlett, who is also expected to play a part for the club’s senior squad next season.

16-year-old midfielder Alfie Devine has also been tipped to get first team playing time for Spurs next season.

However, it remains to be seen if Ryan Sessegnon, who is currently on loan at Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, will be kept or sent out on another loan spell.